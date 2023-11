Switzerland declared its support for the creation of a special tribunal to consider the crime of russian aggression against Ukraine. The country is firmly convinced that aggression against Ukraine should not go unpunished.

This was stated by the press service of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland (FDFA) on Thursday, November 16.

Switzerland has confirmed its membership in the main group of countries advocating the establishment of a tribunal against the russian federation. In recent months, 38 countries have supported the initiative, including France, Germany, Norway, Guatemala, Japan and Canada. Switzerland officially joined the main group at a meeting in Berlin on November 16, 2023.

"Countries advocating the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine have been meeting for several months as part of a main group of states. Their collective efforts are focused on developing solutions for the practical design of the tribunal, including its format, location and methods of work," the message said.

According to the FDFA Directorate of International Law, the success of such a tribunal will depend on several factors:

it should be integrated into a multilateral structure and enjoy broad international support;

it should complement the existing mechanisms, in particular the International Criminal Court (ICC);

it must have a reliable legal basis and comply with international norms and standards;

it must have an international character.

Switzerland intends to work actively to ensure that these considerations are taken into account, the country's FDFA emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) supported the resolution on the creation of an international tribunal over the military and political leadership of russia and Belarus.

On January 19, the European Parliament supported the resolution on the creation of a tribunal to prosecute the top leadership of russia and Belarus for crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

On December 1, it became known that in France, together with Ukraine, they began to create a special tribunal on russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.