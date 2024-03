Share:













Copied



Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba began a visit to India with the aim of revitalizing ties between the two countries and preparing for the Peace Summit.

Kuleba announced this on the X social network (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I began my visit to New Delhi upon Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s invitation. The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties. Building on the dialogue between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we will pay specific attention to the Peace Formula,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba will visit India on March 28-29 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit India for the first time since 2017.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the purpose of the visit is to implement the agreements of the leaders of the two states, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preparation for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, development of Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, trade and international cooperation.

In New Delhi, Kuleba will hold a number of bilateral talks, including with the head of the Indian Foreign Ministry. The heads of foreign policy departments will hold a meeting of the Ukrainian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will also hold a series of meetings with non-governmental organizations, analytical centers and journalists of India.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, in a telephone conversation with Modi, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of India's participation in the inaugural Peace Summit, which is being prepared in Switzerland.