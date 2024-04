Share:













The russian occupation forces will increase offensive actions in late spring - early summer, especially in Donbas.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, told about this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD on Sunday, April 7.

Budanov noted that Ukraine expects an offensive by the occupiers in Donbas in the direction of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk, which is located approximately 70 kilometers northwest of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. According to him, the situation at the front will not undergo serious changes until this russian offensive begins.

"We expect an increase in russian offensive actions in late spring and in early summer, especially in the Donbas area. They will advance a little towards Chasiv Yar. They will move towards the city of Pokrovsk, in the strategic direction of Pokrovsk," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

Ukraine urgently needs an additional number of artillery systems and ammunition, Budanov stressed, because without long-term support it will be "catastrophically difficult" for Ukraine. Currently, the situation at the front is difficult, but under control, the head of the Defense Intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that a possible large-scale offensive by the russian federation in late spring or in summer may be concentrated in the west of the Donetsk Region.

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the russian occupation forces were preparing for a new large-scale offensive.

On March 26, the russian media, citing sources in the administration of the russian leadership, reported that the russian dictator vladimir putin is going to continue the war against Ukraine in order to seize Kharkiv and possibly advance on Kyiv.