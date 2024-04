Share:













Copied



Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that a possible large-scale offensive by russia in late spring or summer may be concentrated in the west of the Donetsk Region, but russian troops will be able to advance in only one direction due to the limitations of their own human resources and planning.

This was announced in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian officials warn that russian troops are concentrating personnel along the Kharkiv-Luhansk direction, near Bakhmut, near Avdiyivka and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Russian forces, in particular, engaged 36 tanks and 12 APCs in a mechanized assault near Tonenke on March 30, but Ukrainian forces successfully repulsed the attack.

This episode highlights Ukraine's ability to effectively repel russian attacks, which is a positive signal before future russian attacks and the expected russian offensive operation in the summer of 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an attempt to break through of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance group was stopped in the Sumy Region, the most active battles are in the Novopavlivsk axis.