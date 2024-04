Share:













Copied



Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv during the day, as a result of which the civilian population and citizens' property were damaged.

This is stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Sunday, April 7.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the russian occupiers hit the residential sector of Kharkiv.

"As a result of the shelling, there were several sources of ignition. Residential and other buildings, garages and cars were damaged. There are casualties among the civilian population," the message says.

Also, in the center of the city, rescuers quickly eliminated the consequences of terrorist attacks of the russian federation.

Kharkiv. Consequences of shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service

Kharkiv. Consequences of shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into April 7, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, as a result of which three civilians were injured.

On April 7, the russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv, as a result of which four hits were recorded in the city.

We will remind, on April 5, the Air Force explained why it is difficult to repel air and missile attacks in Kharkiv.