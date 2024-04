Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Defense Intelligence and the Ministry of Internal Affairs the shelling of Kharkiv and the eastern regions of Ukraine by the aggressor state of russia, and announced the preparation of a "very specific" and "just" response to the enemy.

This is stated in the Telegram channel of the head of state on Sunday, April 7.

Zelenskyy noted that he discussed in detail the situation at the front and the planning of further actions of Ukraine with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. In addition, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov reported to the President on the situation with ammunition and on the provision of the Defense Forces for the protection of the state.

"A separate conversation with the head of the SSU Maliuk, the head of the Defense Intelligence Budanov, the Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko regarding the enemy's attacks on Kharkiv and the eastern regions of Ukraine. Russia does not stop its terror for a moment. We are working to provide our people with reliable protection. We are preparing an answer for the enemy - very specific and fair," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Photo: /t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv, as a result of which four hits were recorded in the city.

Overnight into April 7, the russian occupiers fired two missiles and almost 20 kamikaze drones in the direction of Ukraine.

We will remind you that on April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems of 6-8 batteries each to fully protect the country from russian attacks.