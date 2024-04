Undermining of pipeline, which occurred in Rostov Oblast of russia, stopped loading of tankers - Defense Intel

A pipeline was blown up in the Rostov Oblast (russia). Due to this, the loading of tankers with petroleum products has been suspended.

This is reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"Overnight into April 6, 2024, in the area of the settlement of Azov (Rostov Oblast), a pipeline was blown up, which was used to pump oil products from the local oil depot to tankers in the port area of the "Azov Sea Port," the message says.

Currently, according to the information of intelligence officers, the loading of tankers with petroleum products has been suspended for an indefinite period.

"The facility was used by the aggressor state for military purposes, to support the waging of a genocidal war against Ukraine," the military intelligence added.