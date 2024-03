Macron riles US officials with claims of sending military to Ukraine - media

American officials were outraged over statements by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the possible sending of the French military to Ukraine. The United States believes that this could provoke moscow.

It is reported by Bloomberg.

“Macron’s hints were issued to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin guessing, he said at the time, but officials familiar with NATO discussions on Ukraine said they may have had the opposite effect,” the publication said.

Officials with whom the journalists spoke say that France forced Berlin to publicly declare that it would not send the military to Ukraine. Thus, Macron “managed to dispel what lingering ambiguity there had been about the whereabouts of allies’ red lines.”

Other officials criticize Macron for making such a statement in public at all, because this is ill-advised from the point of view of operational security. Some countries already quietly send their staff to Ukraine.

At the same time, EU Prime Ministers applaud Macron's toughness for his position on russia.

Recall that at the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed he considered the deployment of troops of Western countries on the territory of Ukraine possible.

Then he said that such an issue is really discussed among NATO countries, but there is no consensus.

Macron later called his words about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine "balanced" and "thoughtful."

Recall that later the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the situation when the troops of Western countries could be sent to Ukraine.