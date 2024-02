Macron allows Western troops to be sent to Ukraine - media

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although there is currently no consensus among allies on this issue.

Macron said this after talks with Ukraine's allies in Paris on Monday, Le Monde quotes him.

In particular, he emphasized that the allies will do everything necessary to prevent russia from winning this war.

Macron did not rule out sending troops in the future, but noted the lack of consensus at the moment. The French President avoided details about the country's position, citing "strategic uncertainty."

"I will not remove the ambiguity of today's debate by saying names. I am saying that this issue was raised as one of the options," he added.

"Many of the people who say today, 'Never, never,' were the same people who two years ago said, 'No tanks, no planes, no long-range missiles," Macron explained.

"Let us have the humility to admit that we have often been behind schedule by six to twelve months. This was the purpose of today's discussion: everything is possible if it is useful to achieve our goal," the French President added.

Macron noted that the discussion aimed to consider all possibilities to achieve the common goal. Previously, France had never considered the option of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

