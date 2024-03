Kallas refuses to guarantee that Estonian troops would not be sent to Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas refused to guarantee that the country's defense forces would not be sent to Ukraine.

She said this while answering questions from MPs in the parliament, ERR writes.

The main topic of the government information hour was the situation with the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the deployment of foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine.

After MPs from the faction of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) once again began to demand guarantees that the Estonian military would not be sent to Ukraine, Kallas emphasized that this decision would not be made by her.

They also demanded guarantees from the Estonian Prime Minister that the Estonian Defense Forces would not interfere in hostilities.

"I do not make such promises, because circumstances can change. According to your interpretation, it seems that intervention can be anything. Our military aid to Ukraine can also be considered by russia as intervention, because we really want Ukraine to win, we very much want russia to lose and return to its borders," Kallas answered.

It will be recalled that on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed the deployment of Western troops to the territory of Ukraine.

On February 28, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné, stated that military personnel of Western countries could participate in special operations in Ukraine without engaging in combat operations with the russian army.