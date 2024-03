Share:













Copied



French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a meeting of party leaders of the French parliament to discuss the possibility of sending ground forces to Ukraine.

It was reported by the French publication Le Figaro with reference to the Elysee Palace.

"The President will receive Thursday March 7 at 10:30 a.m. all party leaders with a group in Parliament in a format "meetings of Saint-Denis" dedicated to the situation in Ukraine,” Macron's administration confirmed this information to the media.

Any other details of the planned meeting of Macron and parliamentarians at the Elysee Palace were not given.

The publication notes that the last time Macron hosted party leaders of the French parliament was a few days after the attack by Hamas militants on Israel in October 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, President Emmanuel Macron allowed Western troops to be sent to the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, the French leader admitted that there is currently no consensus among European allies on this issue.

Recall, on February 28, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne named the situations in which the French military could be sent to Ukraine.

At the same time, today Sejourne said that France would not send its troops to directly participate in hostilities against the russian army in Ukraine.