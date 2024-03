Macron in private conversation claims Ukraine could be defeated in near future - Politico

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a private conversation, said that in the near future, the confrontation between Ukraine and russia could end in defeat for Kyiv.

Politico reported this, citing unnamed participants in a conversation with Macron.

The first interlocutor of the publication said that during a private conversation in the Elysee Palace, Macron considered a quick defeat of Ukraine possible.

"Ukraine can fall very quickly," Macron allegedly said.

At the same time, the French president added that now is the time for conversations, not mobilization. In his opinion, this needs to change.

A second Politico interlocutor, whose name was also not disclosed, said that Macron announced the need to take control of troops and mobilize more troops.

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed the deployment of troops of Western countries on the territory of Ukraine.

Then he said that such an issue is really discussed among NATO countries, but there is no consensus.

Macron later called his words about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine "balanced" and "thoughtful."

Recall that later the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the situation when the troops of Western countries could be sent to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that when Macron spoke about sending troops to Ukraine, it was only about training the Ukrainian military.