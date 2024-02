Share:













Four soldiers of the Spartan brigade of the Offensive Guard stopped an assault column near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Region).

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Soldiers engaged in a battle against three armored personnel carriers with infantry on it. The first armored personnel carrier blew up on a prepared mine, the guardsmen hit the second with an hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher," the department said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the third unit of the occupiersэ equipment managed to disembark the infantry, as a result of which a shooting battle ensued.

"Despite the wounds they received, the guys did not retreat and emerged victorious from the battle, received the necessary medical assistance. The brigade's fire support finished off the rest of the occupiers," the report says.

We will remind you that the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region can add the list of settlements completely destroyed by the war. It has suffered a lot from the fighting that is still going on.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has launched an investigation into the shooting by the occupiers of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

A video recording of the shooting of three captured Ukrainian defenders by russian army soldiers was circulated on the Internet. The event took place on February 18, 2024.