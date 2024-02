Share:













Ukraine has launched an investigation into the shooting by the occupiers of three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have begun on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message says.

It is noted that on February 20, a video was circulated on the Internet of the shooting of three Ukrainian defenders captured by soldiers of the russian army. The event took place on February 18, 2024 near the village of Robotyne.

The Office stresses that the murder of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out by the investigative departments of the SSU in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18, it became known about two cases of shooting by russians of the Ukrainian military, who tried to surrender, in particular, about six Ukrainian soldiers who could not get out of the Zenit position in Avdiivka.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations (UN) to record this war crime and clarify all the circumstances. He stressed that this is not the first time russia has grossly violated the norms of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions by executing prisoners of war.