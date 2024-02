Share:













Ukraine remains capable of winning a war against russia, but the necessary resources are needed to achieve this goal, so the US Congress must finally approve an aid package for Kyiv.

This was stated by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on NBC News.

"Of course, Ukraine can win. Of course, Ukraine has already succeeded militarily in one of the most important goals, which was to keep the country from falling into the hands of russia," Sullivan said when asked if the U.S. believed that Ukraine is capable of winning the war in a military way.

Sullivan added that Ukraine is capable of recapturing more territories occupied by russia. Ukraine will be able to do this "if it has the tools it needs."

"And that's why the United States must deliver the aid package that passed the overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in the Senate - the House of Representatives must step forward and pass it," Sullivan added.

"We have seen some setbacks, including in recent days, because Ukraine did not have enough ammunition to defend Avdiyivka in the east of the country. But at the end of the day, Ukraine still has the potential if we give it the tools and resources it needs to win this war," Joe Biden's adviser said.

“It is up to us, the United States, our allies and partners to fulfill our obligations,” Sullivan added.

In February, the US Senate supported the package, which should have provided about USD 60 billion to Ukraine. But the House of Representatives went on a two-week recess without passing the aid package.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US House of Representatives decided to go on recess until February 28. The bill on financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan was never voted on. Parliament Speaker Johnson never put the package to a vote.

On February 14, NBC News reported that Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson wants a personal meeting with President Joe Biden before proceeding with providing an additional package of aid to Ukraine and Israel.

On February 12, the US Senate voted to end the debate on the text of the bill, which provides for the allocation of aid to Ukraine and Israel and Taiwan.

Before that, Mike Johnson said that he would not vote on the USD 118 billion border security bill presented in the Senate, which also provides aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Meanwhile, Biden will meet with the speaker and congressional leaders to approve aid to Ukraine.