On June 18, a total of 24 combat clashes on four axes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian invaders. The enemy will continue to focus on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Marin axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

It is noted that tonight the Russian Federation conducted another missile and Shahed UAV attack on Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 59 airstrikes and launched over 100 rocket attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Casualties among the civilian population, in particular children, were reported, as well as damage to critical infrastructure objects. Over 20 residential buildings and a school were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy, during the day, carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Ohirtseve, Budarka, and Vesele in the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of settlements in Karpovychi, Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Sytne, Porokhon, Rozhkovychi, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Pryvillia, Budivelne, Bilokopytove, Novi Vyrky, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Katerynivka, Obody, Pysarivka, Zapsillia, Stepne, Iskryskivshchyna, Hyrine, Popivka, Kindrativka, Stepne, Pysarivka, Basivka, Loknia, Myropillia, and Stepok of the Sumy Region; and Velyka Pysarivka, Huriyiv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Budarky, Zemlianka, Bolohivka, Odnorobivka, Udy, Strelecha, Lukiyantsi, and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions on the Novoselivske axis of the Luhansk Region without success. It carried out an airstrike on Kyslivka, Kharkiv Region. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions on the Spirne axis without success. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Ozerne in the Donetsk Region. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Rozdolivka, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit with artillery.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Ivanivske, Sieverne, Bila Hora, and Toretsk. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, and Sieverne in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy launched an air strike near the city of Avdiyivka. It shelled Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Karlivka, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, and Sieverne settlements of the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka. The enemy launched an air strike there. At the same time, it carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Maksymiliyanivka, and Illinka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar axes of the Donetsk Region; without success. It carried out airstrikes in the Blahodatne, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva districts of the Donetsk Region. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske, and Velika Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes in the Makarivka District of the Donetsk Region; Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Kozatske in the Kherson Region. It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Vremivka and Makarivka in the Donetsk Region; Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Lobkove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Mykhailivka, Novodmytrivka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Vesele, Kozatske, Burhunka, Virivka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Sofiyivka, and Myroliubivka in the Kherson Region and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has struck ten airstrikes on areas where enemy personnel are concentrated, and the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex has been hit. Our defenders also destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter, three Iranian attack UAVs of the Shahed type, and seven reconnaissance UAVs.

During the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit two control points, four anti-aircraft missile complexes, two areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, and two ammunition depots.