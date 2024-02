There will be surprises. Budanov recommends civilians not to use Crimea bridge

Many surprises await the russian occupiers in Crimea. The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he would not recommend civilians to use the so-called "Crimea" bridge.

Budanov stated this in a video message published on his Facebook account on Sunday, February 25.

The head of the Defense Intelligence noted that Ukrainians and the Ukrainian state did not agree to recognize the occupation of Crimea, with which russia started the war against Ukraine ten years ago. Despite repression, resistance on the peninsula continues, Budanov emphasized. According to him, Ukraine is successfully fulfilling its tasks.

As of today, the russian federation:

lost a quarter of its ships;

was forced to withdraw the fleet to the coast of the Caucasus;

redeployed aviation, because airfields and military facilities in Crimea are constantly under the influence of Ukrainian fire.

"We promised that Ukrainian special forces would be in Crimea in 2023, and we fulfilled this promise. New surprises await the enemies, and I would not recommend the civilian population to use the so-called "Crimea" bridge," Budanov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neyizhpapa, said that this year the Crimea bridge, illegally erected by the aggressor state of russia, will cease to exist.

On October 24, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that the Crimea bridge, illegally built by the russians, will be destroyed only when the situation requires it.

On November 22, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video shot near the Kerch Bridge.