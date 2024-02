Regime in russia will not be shaken without help of Ukraine - Budanov

Share:













Copied



The regime in russia will not be shaken without the help of Ukraine.

This was said by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It should not be believed that the regime in russia will somehow shake naturally on its own. This will not happen. Without our help, it is absolutely not realistic," he said.

Budanov noted that the stability of the regime in russia is a threat and a real danger for Ukraine and the world.

"It is quite clear that the presence of a stable regime that exists now will be a constant danger for the world in the future. From this, a very simple conclusion emerges: we must work on changing this regime. We are already working for this. You understand this and, I think, it is clear to everyone how these or other events are taking place on the territory of the russian federation. Believe me, they will continue and the more russia will wage an open war against us, the more all kinds of events will take place on its territory. Interdependence, as they say, in the face at once.” said the chief of intelligence.

Regarding the actions that will take place, Budanov noted that it is about the continuation of the operations that are ongoing now, increasing their volume, their pace, which largely depends on the ability of the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex. At the same time, he added that fortunately, the Ukrainian defense industry has been developing quite strongly recently.

"As long as the war continues, there will be problems within the russian federation," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov advised civilians not to use the Crimea bridge.