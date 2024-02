Share:













Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died in prison due to a ripped blood clot.

This was said by the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in response to questions from Ukrainian News Agency.

"As far as we know, it's a blood clot. The blood clot broke off," Budanov said.

To a clarifying question, whether it was a natural death, the head of the Defense Intelligence answered in the affirmative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in the colony. This information was officially confirmed by the Federal Penitentiary Service on February 16.

Navalny's wife promised to name and show her husband's killers.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, issued an official statement regarding the announcement of the death of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and emphasized that russian dictator vladimir putin is responsible for his death. The American President called for financing of Ukraine, as "this event reminds us of the stakes now at stake."

Imprisoned russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been taken to a correctional facility north of the Arctic Circle after losing contact with him for two weeks.

It was also previously reported that russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health condition is deteriorating due to severe stomach pain, which may indicate that he has been poisoned with a slow-acting substance.