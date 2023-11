On Wednesday, November 22, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video on its Telegram channel shot near the Kerch Bridge.

"Crimean autumn wind and absolutely unnecessary structure. To be continued..." this is how the Defense Intelligence captioned the published video.

In the video, you can see the Crimea bridge itself, which is filmed from the shore, as well as the inscription on the sheet "HUR [Defense Intelligence] Artan" and the colors of the flag of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, British intelligence reported how the aggressor country of russia is trying to protect the Crimea bridge from attacks.

At that time, it was noted that the Kerch Strait is a narrow passage for the military logistical support of russian troops in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions. Russia is heavily dependent on the Crimea bridge and ferries to cross the straits.

Russia uses a range of passive defenses, such as smoke generators and underwater barriers, alongside active defense measures, such as air defense systems, to increase the resilience of waterways and minimize damage from future attacks.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence said that the russians were sinking ferries to protect the Kerch (Crimea) bridge.