The Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neyizhpapa, said that this year the Crimea bridge, illegally erected by the aggressor state of russia, will cease to exist.

Neyizhpapa said this in an interview on the YouTube channel V Hostiakh u Hordona on Monday, February 5.

The Commander of the Navy answered the host's questions about the further fate of the Crimea bridge. According to Neyizhpapa, the illegal construction did not last long.

"The Crimea bridge is theoretically deceased. It will not exist," the Vice Admiral said.

Neyizhpapa also answered in the affirmative when asked if he knew how to do it.

"I think we don't have to wait long. In any case, this year for sure," Neyizhpapa said.

According to the Commander, it is very difficult to predict whether Crimea will be liberated before or after the fall of the Kerch Bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that the Crimea bridge, illegally built by the russians, will be destroyed only when the situation requires it.

British intelligence has reported that the aggressor state, the russian federation, is using smoke generators, underwater barriers and air defense systems to protect the Crimea bridge.

On November 22, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video shot near the Kerch Bridge.