Share:













Copied



Propagandist and occupier Andrei Morozov, who published data on the losses of the army of the aggressor state of the russian federation in Avdiivka, probably shot himself. His death was reported by russian military correspondents. In addition, a post appeared on Morozov's Telegram channel, which looks like a suicide note.

So, on February 21, russian so-called military correspondents reported the death of Andrei Morozov. At the same time, it is noted that on the eve he was forced to delete a message from his Telegram channel of February 18 about colossal losses of the russian army in the battles for Avdiivka against the background of significantly lower losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi also wrote about Morozov's death. He emphasized that after a publication on the losses of the russian army in Avdiivka, other russian propagandists - Vladimir Solovyov, Armen Gasparyan and Yulia Vityazeva - called him a traitor and a pest on television.

In his Telegram channel, Morzov published a large post that looks like a suicide note. In it, he said that he was "scared, pressed, convinced."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine completed the operation to exit semi-encircled Avdiivka.

On February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the russian occupiers were cleaning up in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have no problems with logistics routes at the moment - the Armed Forces of Ukraine have moved to alternate lines, equipped a line of defense.

Partisans reported that the russian occupiers moved hundreds of pieces of burned equipment from Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, to be disposed of in Mariupol.

According to British intelligence, the aggressor state of the russian federation in an attempt to capture Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, lost at least 400 pieces of equipment, as well as probably thousands of personnel.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that during the four months when the most intense battles were fought for Avdiivka, the russian occupiers lost more than 47,000 of military and more than 100 tanks. Such losses did not stop them from further assaults.