According to British intelligence, the aggressor state of the russian federation in an attempt to capture Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, lost at least 400 pieces of equipment, as well as probably thousands of personnel.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X.

Thus, the review notes that russian troops continue operations in the Donbas, the main efforts of which are focused on Avdiivka.

"Russia has been making a concerted effort to seize the town since October 2023, and have made gradual, sustained progress in cutting off the city, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces reinforcing in response," it said.

It is emphasized that Avdiivka has been on the front line in the Donbas since 2014. British intelligence reports that in an attempt to capture the city, russia lost at least 400 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment, as well as probably thousands of personnel.

"Further north, Russian forces around Bakhmut continue attacks to the west, almost certainly with the objective of seizing the city of Chasiv Yar. Russia has not been able to advance further beyond Bakhmut since taking control in May 2023," the review added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the command of the Operational and Strategic Troops Group decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka in order to preserve personnel and regroup to new positions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation in Avdiivka, noted that he would not talk about new approaches of the military leadership, the main task is to save the life of the Ukrainian military.