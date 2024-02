Share:













The russian occupiers are carrying out a sweep in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, and are likely to move units to other axes. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have no problems with logistics routes at the moment - the Armed Forces of Ukraine have moved to alternate lines, equipped a line of defense.

Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"There are no problems with logistics routes now, because our troops have withdrawn to spare lines. They equipped a new line of defense, properly fortified at several levels. We have a solid rear.

The russians, of course, are also regrouping, they have achieved their tactical goals on the Avdiivka axis. They, unfortunately, have such an opportunity - to clean up in Avdiivka. Because it is still a city, a significant territorial unit. They are likely to transfer some units to other axes. But for now, it has been a very short time for this to happen," he said.

Lykhovii said that the situation is currently under control in the operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group. The enemy "licks the wounds," tries to carry out certain offensive actions on several other axes, except for Avdiivka.

It is noted that the number of enemy attacks has decreased, the activity of enemy artillery and enemy aircraft has also slightly decreased.

Over the past day, 26 airstrikes were recorded on the entire operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, which is also a lot, but less than it was in previous days. 803 attacks were also recorded - this is half as much as in the hottest phase of the Avdiivka defense operation.

At the same time, the enemy's use of kamikaze drones remains consistently high - 122 strikes per day. There were no missile strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian military has gained a foothold on the new lines of defense and successfully repels the attempts of the russian invaders to develop an offensive.

In particular, after the capture of Avdiivka, russian invaders attempted massive assaults near Lastochkyne, but the Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks.

During the four months of the most intense battles for Avdiivka, the russian occupiers lost more than 47,000 of military and more than 100 tanks. Such losses did not stop them from further assaults.