ATO HQ: Gas Supplies Of Avdiivka Via Government-Controlled Territories Will Begin Before August 24

10 Militants Killed, Wounded Following Accidental Shelling Of Own Positions Near Avdiivka In Donetsk Region On May 27

DTEK Fully Restores Energy Supply To Avdiivka, Avdiivka Coke Plant

Situation Outside Donetsk Aggravating

Donetsk Region Governor Zhebrivskyi: Donetsk Water Filtration Station Resumes Operation

Repair Crews Restore Power Supply To Avdiivka, Donetsk Region

No Electricity, Water Supplies In Avdiivka At 7 AM

Specialists Restore Power Line Near Avdiivka

Emergency Service: No Centralised Power Supply In Avdiivka As Of 7:00 a.m.

No Centralized Power Supply In Avdiivka As Of 7 AM

Water Supply In Avdiivka Stops As Shell Hits Filtration Plant

Power Supplies To Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, Restored - Emergency Situations Service

Army's Effective Actions Off Avdiivka Result From U.S. Military Instructors' Work - Klimkin

Estonia Allocates EUR 400,000 To UN Refugee Agency And Red Cross To Help People In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region

European Parliament Considering Situation In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region Tuesday

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russia To Replace DPR Leaders If They Lose Control Of Yasynuvata Bridgehead

Repair Teams Begin To Restore Energy Supplies To Avdiivka, Donetsk Region

10 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 66 Wounded In ATO Since January 29

2 Troops Killed, 14 Wounded, 6 Injured In ATO February 1

DTEK Engineers Unable To Proceed To Repairing Power Lines In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region Over Shelling By Militants