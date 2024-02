The Office of the President of Ukraine announced the start of negotiations with Denmark regarding the conclusion of bilateral security guarantees between the countries.

The President's Office press service reported this on Thursday, February 8.

The Ukrainian side at the negotiations was represented by the deputy head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva, the Danish side by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lisbeth Zilmer-Jones.

"The negotiations began within the framework of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration on the support of Ukraine, to which Denmark, together with the countries of Northern Europe, joined one of the first," the message reads.

During the online meeting, the parties discussed the main elements of future bilateral security obligations and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

The President's Office noted that Denmark's security commitments confirm the unwavering support it has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin and Kyiv were preparing a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

And a few days before that, on January 22, Poland signed the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

We also reported that, since the beginning of this year, progress has been made in the preparation of agreements on security guarantees with Canada and France.