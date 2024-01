Canada has handed over the draft security agreement to Ukraine to begin negotiations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc said this to European Pravda on Monday, January 15.

The Ambassador noted that the signing of the security agreement will comply with the agreements of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to her, back in September last year, Trudeau emphasized the need to consolidate on paper commitments to years of support for Ukraine.

"I am very glad to tell you that on Friday Canada sent a copy of the treaty draft to Ihor Zhovkva [Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine] in order to initiate more detailed discussions in the next couple of weeks and wrap up the talks between Ukraine and Canada," Natalka Cmoc said.

She stresses that the agreement will concern "security assurances" for Ukraine, as opposed to "security guarantees", but she does not see this as a source of problems.

In addition, the G7 states (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) also seek to provide Ukraine with such assurances, which is an urgent issue. The publication notes that negotiations on a security agreement between Ukraine and Canada intensified after the signing of agreements between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva announced that Ukraine had agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees.

On December 22, 2023, the Office of the President reported that 31 states joined the declaration on security guarantees to Ukraine; France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom transferred draft agreements to Ukraine.

Recall that in December, Ukraine began consultations with the EU on security guarantees.