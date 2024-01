Poland has signed the Joint Declaration of the leaders of the G7 states (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) on security guarantees for Ukraine.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday, January 22.

Today, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk paid a working visit to Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with whim.

"I am grateful for the willingness to start working on a bilateral agreement between our countries. I am confident that the agreement can be very ambitious, exactly what our nations need. I would also like to thank you for the joint work with Poland on the Peace Formula – Poland supports global efforts and participates in relevant meetings. This is important," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The G7 Declaration on security guarantees should mobilize democratic countries in support of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, Ukraine agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees.

On December 4, the Office of the President said that Ukraine and the European Union have begun consultations on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

Recall that on July 12, the leaders of the G7 states agreed on a joint declaration to support Ukraine, it is a step towards concluding bilateral security agreements.