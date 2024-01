Berlin and Kyiv complete negotiations on security guarantees.

On Wednesday, January 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this at a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The press service of the German government noted that on this day, Scholz had a conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The issue of "partnership in the field of security" played an important role in it.

"I assume we'll be finalizing it soon... The nature of the matter requires that we both talk about it when we've finished working on the document together, not before it's finished. But I have a feeling that we are on the verge of concluding the negotiations," said Scholz.

He also assured that Berlin will support Kyiv as long as necessary.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Chancellor Scholz called the military aid that European countries are going to give Ukraine this year insufficient.

On January 4, the country's government announced the transfer of a package of military aid to Ukraine, which included Marder armored personnel carriers, missiles for air defense systems, radar stations, and other military property.

And on January 17, it became known that Germany sent another package of military aid to Ukraine. It included armored personnel carriers, shells for Leopard tanks, drones, and road transport.

On January 20, the Bloomberg agency reported with reference to its sources that the European Union wants to reform the military aid fund to Ukraine.