Operators of gas transportation systems of Ukraine, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and the Republic of Moldova signed a memorandum on cooperation in the creation of the South-North corridor ("Vertical Corridor").

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, synergy will be created within the "Vertical Corridor" between the LNG terminals of Greece, the Trans-Balkan pipeline, Ukrainian underground storage facilities and consumers in Central Europe.

"By joining the “Vertical Corridor”, we have taken another step towards the implementation of our plan to become the gas hub of Europe and an integral part of the energy map of the continent. This agreement, according to preliminary estimates, will allow the "GTS Operator of Ukraine" to supply more than 7 billion cubic meters annually gas through Ukraine from Romania to the countries of Central Europe," emphasized Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The message reminds that the reliability and stability of the Ukrainian gas transmission system was confirmed by an independent international stress test and a two-fold increase in the volume of gas transportation from Europe compared to 2022 - up to 4.3 billion cubic meters.

"Today, the GTS Operator of Ukraine, together with the operator of the Moldovan GTS and national regulators, is already working on creating attractive conditions for the use of additional capacities of the Trans-Balkan Corridor with a volume of 6 million cubic meters per day as early as 2024," added Dmytro Lyppa, Director General of the GTS Operator of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland plan to build a gas pipeline to increase gas transportation capacity.