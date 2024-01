Ex-official, who was FSB agent and proposed to attach eastern regions of Ukraine to russia, detained in Kyiv

The Security Service counterintelligence detained an FSB agent in Kyiv who conducted information sabotage against Ukraine. He turned out to be a former Ukrainian official who in previous years worked at the Ministry of Fuel and Energy, the State Committee on Material Reserve, and the Ministry of Coal Industry.

This is stated in the message of the SSU.

After his dismissal from public service in 2014, the attacker began to position himself as a "political expert" and author of publications in which he praised the kremlin's aggressive policy towards Ukraine.

Since then, he has been in direct communication with one of the leaders of the FSB 5th Service, which coordinated his information and subversion against Ukraine.

The russian agent also collaborated with terrorist Pasichnyk, providing him with "expert" recommendations to strengthen repression of Ukrainian patriots in temporarily occupied Luhansk.

In addition, he published posts on social networks in which he proposed to "attach" the eastern regions of Ukraine to the Rostov Region.

SSU counterintelligence officers documented the facts of the criminal activity of the russian agent and detained him in his own home.

A comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examination confirmed that documentary materials prepared by the person involved, commissioned by the FSB, are directed against the state security of Ukraine.

During searches in the house and car of the traitor, computer equipment, mobile phones and documents confirming his subversion in favor of the aggressor country of the russian federation were seized.

In addition, the person involved had a "distinction for interaction" from representatives of the aggressor state, as well as banned communist and pro-Kremlin symbols.

Based on the evidence obtained, the Security Service investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

⁠ Part 1 of Article 111 (treason);

⁠ ⁠Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics).

A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for him. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crime. The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison.

