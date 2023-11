Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups try to enter Chernihiv and Sumy Region every month 9-10 times - Naiev

Sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the russian army are constantly trying to cross the border and enter the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions. 9-10 such attempts are recorded each month.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev stated this.

According to him, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are formed from professional servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the russian federation or the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation (the so-called GRU).

The purpose of such groups is to scout the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the border strip, defeat Ukrainian military or even civilian objects.

"9-10 times every month, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups try to enter the territory of the areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions bordering russia," Naiev said.

The General added that to prevent the russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups from entering, units of various law enforcement agencies of Ukraine regularly practice joint actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the summer of this year it became known that the invaders transferred graduates of sniper courses to the border with the Sumy Region, where they took "exams" on live targets.