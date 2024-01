Former SSU general Naumov, who was accused of money laundering, released from prison in Serbia

Former general of the Security Service of Ukraine Andrii Naumov, who was accused of money laundering there, was released in Serbia.

BBC reported this with reference to the High Court of the city of Nis.

In Serbia, Naumov was involved in several cases. Ukraine asked to extradite him, but Serbia refused. In December, Naumov was released from prison.

He cannot leave the country, because documents were seized from Naumov.

"He is not yet allowed to leave the country and location until the appeal process is completed," the statement said.

Naumov's lawyers filed a complaint against the ban, but it was rejected. The defense of the ex-general believes that in Serbia there is a real threat to Naumov's life, and the ban on leaving is an extra measure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine Andrii Naumov, who left Ukraine a few hours before the russian invasion in February and was subsequently detained in Serbia, may receive political asylum in the russian federation in exchange for testimony against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv in absentia chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest of Andrii Naumov.