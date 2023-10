Danilov says russia is trying to form new agent network for internal split in Ukraine and hints at Arestovych

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov has said that russia is trying to form a new agent network for an internal split in Ukraine and hinted at former adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych. Danilov wrote about this on Twitter (X), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Danilov noted that Russia's only chance to win over Ukraine is to make a split and plunge Ukrainians into internal confrontation, which the Kremlin has been successfully engaged in over the past decades.

According to him, owing to the active activities of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, in recent years the largest purge of russian agents has been carried out, but russia will continue to try "to grow several new heads in the place of one cut off."

"Now, by all indications, the FSB of the russian federation is making active attempts to form a new agent network, placing on it far-reaching hopes. In the future, we are talking about the deployment of a political project focused on the remnants of the pro-russian population, and in parallel, an information intervention is being carried out with attempts to undermine the process of intra-Ukrainian destabilization," he wrote.

Danilov noted that signs of such activity are the sharp activation of various "experts," "scouts- actors" and other types of scammers in promoting the russian agenda in russian language, calling for the "failure" of the counteroffensive, hinting at the need to revise the goals of the war (that is, this is no longer reaching the borders of 1991), they give advice on how the Armed Forces of Ukraine should fight, give fake insides about "conflicts" among the military-political leadership, call for the adoption of "good russians" and eventually hint that it is necessary to negotiate with russia.

The NSDC Secretary stressed that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies closely monitor the manifestations of such hostile actions, identifying and stopping them. In turn, Ukrainians should show a high degree of information tidiness in order not to get dirty with the products of russian information activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police registered criminal proceedings against the former adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych after his scandalous statements about women whom he called "creatures" whom one "wants to strangle."

Arestovych is a Ukrainian blogger, actor, intelligence officer, political and military expert, propagandist, organizer of psychological seminars and trainings.

In 2020-January 2023, he was an adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine.