SSU detains FSB agent who wanted to enroll in Army of Drones school in order to then guide missiles there

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained in Kyiv an agent of the FSB of russia, who wanted to enroll in the Army of Drones school in order to spy on the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Employees of the Security Service conducted a multi-stage special operation.

The agent of the russian federation collected intelligence about the special units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SSU, which specialize in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The enemy agent received the corresponding task from his russian "curator" at the end of the summer.

To fulfill it, the accomplice of the aggressor tried to enroll in one of the Army of Drones schools in Kyiv.

After enrolling in the institution, he was supposed to establish the locations of the Defense Forces training grounds, where cadets are trained to operate attack and reconnaissance drones.

He also planned to discover the bases of Ukrainian UAV special forces and their drones.

According to available data, the occupiers were preparing to use their agent's intelligence to carry out targeted air attacks on the facilities of the AFU and the SSU.

In addition, the person involved walked the streets of Kyiv and, as an average resident, recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders on the territory of the city.

In case of successful execution of enemy tasks, the russian invaders "guaranteed" their agent a monetary reward.

He was detained while photographing one of the military units in the capital.

According to the investigation, the agent turned out to be a 49-year-old businessman from Kyiv, who was recruited remotely two months ago by a representative of the FSB due to his anti-Ukrainian posts on one of the russian Telegram channels.

Further communication was carried out through an anonymous chat in the messenger.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine served the suspect with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

He faces life imprisonment.

