The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv in absentia chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former head of the internal security department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), ex-general Andrii Naumov, the "right hand" of the ex-head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"The Pecherskyi District Court selected a preventive measure in absentia against the suspect (Naumov) in the form of detention," the SBI said.

Naumov is suspected of fraudulent possession of UAH 3.2 million.

Also, the SBI suspects him of appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure by abuse of office, and abuse of power or official position (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code).

Naumov is put on the international wanted list.

According to investigators, he is in Serbia.

The SBI sent documents for his extradition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine sent Serbia a request for the extradition of the former head of the internal security department of the SSU Naumov, who left Ukraine a few hours before the Russian invasion and was detained in Serbia four months ago.