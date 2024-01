The cost of one Sea Baby marine drone is USD 300,000.

The head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk stated this to the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SSU uses two drones of its own production.

The first is the Sea Baby, worth USD 300,000, which not only carries 850 kg of charge, is equipped with communication, but also has a flamethrower system, that is, it is able to shoot at the enemy.

The second is Mamai - a kamikaze drone that delivers 450 kg of explosives anywhere in the Black Sea.

"We strive to knock out all missile carriers from the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea. And then we will pay attention to submarines," said the head of the SSU.

He added that very unpleasant surprises await the occupiers.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the task: to make Ukraine dominate the Black Sea.

For the SSU, this direction is one of the priorities.

Maliuk noted that the russians have already withdrawn all serious ships from the Crimea, but this will not help them.

"The russian fleet should not be in Crimea at all," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine conducts successful special operations at sea not only thanks to Sea Baby, but also using another drone called Mamai.

Thanks to the SSU sea drones, Ukraine managed to turn the tide in the Black Sea.