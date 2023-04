An agent of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), ex-Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Volodymyr Sivkovych, lobbied for the appointment of the scandalous Andrii Naumov as the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The speakers of the SSU and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Artem Dekhtiarenko and Tetiana Sapyan, reported this at the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBI and the SSU released audio recordings of conversations between Sivkovych and Oleh Kulinich, an ex-head of the SSU Directorate in Crimea, who was detained in Kyiv on suspicion of treason.

Naumov had the call sign Myslyvets (Hunter).

Sivkovych also lobbied through Kulinich to appoint the right people to the regions.

Kulinich had the call sign Kotyhoroshko.

The FSB of the Russian Federation created a so-called political office in Moscow to influence Ukraine.

It was organized by the FSB and ex-officials of Ukraine Andrii Kliuev and Volodymyr Sivkovych were appointed to lead it.

According to the SBI, Kulinich is currently not cooperating with the investigation.

At the same time, as part of the investigation into Kulinich's treason, today the SBI is conducting 30 searches at Sivkovych's firms and persons controlled by him.

15 of these firms are related to real estate and financial activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kulinich, the ex-head of the SSU in Crimea, who is suspected of treason, was arrested. He was detained in July 2022 in Kyiv.

The law enforcement authorities served Kulinich with the suspicion immediately under three articles of the Criminal Code: Article 255 of the Criminal Code (creation, management of a criminal organization), Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason) and Article 114 (assistance in the transfer of information representing a state secret).

In April 2021, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Maksym Buzhanskyi called for an investigation into the appointment of Kulinich as head of the SSU in Crimea.

According to Buzhanskyi, from 1989 to 1994 Kulinich served in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and also studied at the Higher School of the KGB of the USSR and the Academy of the FSB of Russia.