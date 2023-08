On the sidelines of the Ukraine-Balkans summit, which took place in Athens (Greece), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, respect for the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and a common European future. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An open, honest, productive conversation with the President of Serbia Vucic. A good conversation. About respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders. About the future of our peoples in a common European home. About the development of relations, which is our common interest," he said.

According to the message of the President's Office, during the meeting between Zelenskyy and Vucic, the parties noted that mutual support of territorial integrity and sovereignty is an important part of the partnership between Ukraine and Serbia.

Zelenskyy informed his colleague about the situation on the battlefield and the actions of the Ukrainian army. The leaders discussed the most important issues of regional security, bilateral relations and prospects for their development.

Separately, the presidents paid attention to common challenges on the path of Ukraine and Serbia to membership in the European Union.

Zelenskyy thanked Vucic for the humanitarian aid that Serbia provides to the Ukrainian people, as well as for the support of Ukrainians who found refuge in this country from the war unleashed by Russia.

The President of Ukraine offered the Serbian side to support the Ukrainian peace formula and take part in the third summit of the international Crimea Platform on August 23 of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has been in Greece since Monday, August 21, where he took part in the Ukraine-Balkans summit.

In June, Vucic told the Financial Times that he was not opposed to his country selling ammunition to mediators who send it to Ukraine, which the publication said was a sign that russia's staunch Balkan ally was turning west.