Sea Baby, which is used by the SSU, not only carries explosives, but also is equipped with a fire system. The russians who tried to stop the drone were able to see this.

The Army Telegram channel published the corresponding video with reference to the SSU.

"Currently, the SSU uses two drones of its own production: Sea Baby and Mamai. The first carries 850 kg of charge and has its own flamethrower system, and the second carries 450 kg," it was said.

In the published video, naval drones attack russian boats that left one of the Crimean ports to sink drones. Nevertheless, the drones surprised the russians by firing back at them.

The head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk confirmed the information and said that the drones drove the russian ships to the ports of origin and resumed the work of the grain corridor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine conducts successful special operations at sea not only thanks to Sea Baby, but also using another drone called Mamai.

Thanks to the SSU sea drones, Ukraine managed to turn the tide in the Black Sea.