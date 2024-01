The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is preparing operations to destroy russian submarines.

The head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk stated this to the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We strive to knock out all missile carriers from the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea. And then we will pay attention to submarines," said the head of the SSU.

According to him, an attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, which Ukrainian missiles smashed, can serve as a clear example of what Ukraine is preparing for russian ships - only persecution and destruction.

"Until the last ship gets in formation behind its flagship cruiser Moskva,” said Maliuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian federation brought two submarines and the Admiral Makarov frigate to the Black Sea.

As a result of the morning "blast" in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine and the Minsk large landing ship of the russian occupation army were damaged.

The special operations forces told how they found the submarine and the landing ship of the russian federation in the docks in the Crimea and destroyed them.

A photo of the stricken russian Rostov-on-Don submarine was leaked to the network.