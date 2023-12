SSU moving war as close to Kremlin as possible - Maliuk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is intensifying its work behind enemy lines in order to move the war as close as possible to the Kremlin. Among the priority targets are warships of the russian federation, military bases, logistics corridors for the supply of weapons, etc.

The head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, told Politico about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SSU carries out targeted strikes. We stab the enemy with a needle right in the heart. Each of our special operations pursues a specific goal and produces its result. All this in a complex complicates the russian federation's ability to wage war in Ukraine and brings our Victory closer," Maliuk said.

According to him, the special service is already working to push the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation out of Crimea and is doing it with the help of Sea baby naval drones.

It was these drones that struck the Crimea bridge, as well as a number of russian warships.

According to Maliuk, the SSU carefully selects targets before striking, primarily working on military facilities or those used by the enemy to carry out its combat missions and logistical support of the army.

"We act fully in accordance with the norms of international law," he adds.

The SSU conducts most of its operations in Donbas, Crimea and the Black Sea.

"This is our land, and we will use all possible methods to liberate it from the occupiers," the head of the SSU emphasizes.

Maliuk emphasized that the SSU is always looking for new solutions and promised that "blasts will continue to burn."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, told how the Service blew up the bridge, in particular, with the help of Sea Baby naval drones.