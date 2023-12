President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, in particular, issues of fortifications and weapons production were discussed.

The Head of State informed the public about this in the evening address of the President.

"Held the Staff meeting. Different issues, different aspects of defense. It lasted almost three hours. Military issues. Veterans issues. Issues of brigades. Issues of fortifications. Weapons production issues.

We work separately to implement all our agreements with partners on new weapons production - joint production and joint repair base. The task is to strengthen Ukraine as much as possible, and every month should add strength to our defense," the President of Ukraine said.