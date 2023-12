President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy unexpectedly flew to Germany.

It is reported by DW.

So, it is reported that the president's plane landed at the Frankfurt airport. From there, Zelenskyy immediately went to the city of Wiesbaden, the administrative center of Hesse.

The purpose of the visit has not yet been announced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Politico, citing several unnamed European diplomats, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to the European Union summit, where the country's accession to the EU and long-term financial support are now being considered. In Brussels, they feared a negative reaction from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

December 13 Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Oslo (Norway).

In addition, on December 12, during a visit to the United States, Zelenskyy spoke with senators and called for the approval of additional funding for Ukraine.

At the same time, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that on December 12, he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but remained firm in his position that the United States should first resolve the border issue before moving forward on the issue of the aid bill.

U.S. President Joe Biden also announced USD 200 million in military aid for Ukraine on December 12.