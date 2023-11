At the end of the term of service, conscripts will be demobilized, but those who want to stay will have the opportunity to conclude a contract.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov announced this in a comment to Ukrainian Radio.

"Today, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held and this issue was given great attention to ensure that we rightly deal with the issue of adding to our troops the people we need for the country's defense capabilities. As for the mobilization of people who carried military service, the President asked and the military agreed that in the near future these people would be demobilized. This process will take place and we understand how many of them," said Danilov.

According to Danilov, conscripts who have finished military service but want to stay can do this by signing a contract, and the rest will be demobilized.

