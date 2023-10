On Tuesday, October 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed security in the Black Sea, the smooth operation of the "grain corridor" and the reduction of the capabilities of the enemy fleet. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A long, important Staff meeting. On the International Black Sea Day, it is about security in this region. Smooth operation of the "grain corridor". Fighting enemy actions that endanger peaceful shipping. Reducing the capabilities of the enemy's fleet," he said.

The Staff also discussed the security of Odesa: protection of people, energy facilities, port infrastructure, strengthening of the regional air defense system, and protection of critical infrastructure facilities in border and frontline regions.

It was also about the situation at the front: Kupyansk, Avdiyivka, Kherson.

Zelenskyy also said that the increase of domestic production of artillery systems and artillery shells of the NATO standard, the schedule of deliveries from partners were discussed at the Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 30, the russians attacked a ship repair plant in the Odesa Region with missiles, and 2 people were injured.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the russian fleet is gradually fleeing from Crimea.