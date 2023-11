President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to prepare comprehensive decisions on mobilization, demobilization, military registration and enlistment offices, military medical commissions, rotation and conscripts.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Staff. Difficult issues: mobilization, demobilization, military registration and enlistment offices, military medical commissions, rotation and conscripts. Reports by Minister of Defense Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff Shaptala, Minister of Health Liashko, Head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Klymenko, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba, Director of the SBI Sukhachov and First Deputy Minister of Defense Pavliuk. Instructed their departments to prepare comprehensive solutions," he said.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that parliamentarians were working on a comprehensive bill that would deal with the mobilization and demobilization of the military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from November 16 for 90 days, that is, until February 13, 2024.