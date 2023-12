Ex-MP Kyva liquidated in moscow region, it was SSU special operation - source

In the russian moscow region, the body of a former Verkhovna Rada Member, traitor Illia Kyva was discovered, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation to eliminate the collaborator.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the liquidation of the traitor and propagandist Illia Kyva is a special operation of the SSU.

The criminal was eliminated from small arms.

Earlier, the russian propaganda channel REN TV, citing its own sources, said that on Wednesday, December 6, the body of the ex-MP Kyva was discovered in the moscow region.

"The body of the Ukrainian politician Illia Kyva was discovered in the snow on the territory of the Velich Park, our source reports. Kyva was found by a hotel worker who called the police, the interlocutor said," REN TV said on its official Telegram page.

Recall that in March 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation put former Verkhovna Rada Member Illia Kyva on the wanted list.

On March 15, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada deprived Kyva of a parliamentary mandate.

On November 13, 2023, Illia Kyva was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison.