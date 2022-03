The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) put Ilia Kiva, a former Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, on the wanted list.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the authority.

Also, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation sent documents to Interpol to put Kiva on the international wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova served Kiva with suspicion of high treason.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of Ilia Kiva, MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction.