The Investigative Committee of the russian federation has confirmed the murder of former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Illia Kyva.

Radio Svoboda reports this.

"In the evening, in the park of one of the cottage towns in the village of Suponevo, Odintsovo city district, an unknown person fired shots from an unidentified weapon at the victim. The man died of injuries at the scene. The identity of the murdered is established - it is the ex-member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Illia Kyva," the report said.

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation says that various versions of what happened are being worked out, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder of Kyva.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the body of the ex-MP, a state traitor Illia Kyva was discovered in the moscow region.

In March 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation put former Verkhovna Rada member Illia Kyva on the wanted list.

On March 15, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada deprived Kyva of a parliamentary mandate.

On November 13, 2023, Illia Kyva was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison.